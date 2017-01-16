Sports news from the Wishek, ND area.

South Border boys break down Broncos

Posted 1/16/17 (Mon)

South Border dominated the fourth quarter Saturday and earned a 58-50 boys basketball victory over visiting Lisbon.

The Mustangs outscored the Broncos 30-13 in the final frame of a contest played as part of a boys and girls hoop doubleheader at the Ashley High School gym.

Senior forward Tristan Lippert poured in a game-high 22 points for South Border, while senior guard Bryton Dewald also reached double digits with 12 points.

Junior center Alex Ruff netted 9 points for the Mustangs and sophomore swingman Collin Martz added 9 more off the bench. Junior forward Chase Bader finished with 5 points and junior guard Addie Schnabel rounded out the effort with 1 point.

Bader grabbed 10 rebounds. Lippert was credited with nine boards and three assists.

"Lisbon is an unfamiliar opponent, so we didn't really know what to expect," said South Border head coach Paul Erbele.

"The guys started slowly, but we stepped up the defense in the second half and our offense fed off that.