The Central Dakotas

Central Dakota is a land of opportunity, rich with heritage and tradition but vibrant with new possibilities. It provides a place where you can plant roots and raise a family, a safe haven with excellent schools and vibrant communities. There's room to play and grow and be a part of towns that appreciate your involvement.

Your newspapers are there to record your lives. We make it a point to bring a positive focus to the events, school activities and happenings around us. We'll entertain, enlighten and embrace every aspect of Central Dakota. We're proud to be a part of the lives of our residents.

We hope this site gives you a glimpse into treasures the area offers.