Sports news from the Wishek, ND area.

Bosch reaches 100th win with Dragons

Posted 12/28/16 (Wed)

Wishek native and former South Border standout Blake Bosch picked up the 100th win of his college career last week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bosch went 4-0 in his individual bouts to lead Minnesota State University Moorhead to a 2-2 team record at the Desert Duals.

The Dragons beat No. 4 Menlo, 20-16, and California Baptist, 27-23, while losing to Embry-Riddle, 23-20, and Wheeling Jesuit, 34-6.



MSUM is 3-4 in duals on the season.



Bosch had a perfect day, with two wins by fall. The 100th career victory came in his third match of the day, when he pinned Trent Smith, of Cal Baptist, in just 59 seconds.