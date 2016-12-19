Winter requires shift in cattle management

Winter weather has replaced warm fall temperatures, so cattle producers need to change the way they care for their animals.

North Dakota State University Extension Service livestock specialists have provided some tips for cattlemen.

“Major blizzards have made their way through the region, bringing heavy snow and raging winds,” says beef cattle specialist Carl Dahlen.

“Cattle are feeling the rapid transition from mild fall to extreme winter. Producers need to take steps to make the transition as comfortable as possible, while remaining safe themselves.”

Substantial drifting has occurred in some areas, restricting cattle’s access to feed and water.

Producers should restore access to water and feed and move cattle to wintering areas as soon as possible, according to John Dhuyvetter, area livestock systems specialist at the North Central Research Extension Center near Minot.

Dhuyvetter also reminds producers try to prevent cattle from being injured if they are competing for limited water space.