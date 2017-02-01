State Health Department reports increase in flu cases

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting that influenza activity for the 2016-17 influenza season has increased in recent weeks, according to Jill Baber, influenza surveillance coordinator for the NDDoH.



“One hundred sixteen laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported for the current flu season, with a substantial increase in reported cases in the last two weeks,” said Baber.

“Flu data does not include cases of flu in people who do not go to the doctor or are not tested for flu, so we know there are more people with flu in North Dakota.”