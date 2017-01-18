Snow emergency declared in McIntosh County

The McIntosh County Commission has approved a formal resolution declaring a snow emergency in the county.

During their Jan. 11 regular meeting, commissioners Neil Meidinger, Steve Delzer and Perry Turner drafted a document that notes the county has experienced heavy snowfall, accumulated snow depth, and wind-related drifting of snow.

The resolution says severe winter conditions have threatened the health, well-being and public safety of county residents. It continues, noting that the time and expense involved with opening county, township and city roads and streets during the snow emergency exceeds the equipment, resources and funding available to local government entities.

The resolution covers all of McIntosh County, including the communities of Wishek, Ashley, Zeeland, Lehr and Venturia.

McIntosh County Emergency Management Director DeLoris Rudolph said many other counties and cities across North Dakota have approved or are considering similar resolutions.

Rudolph said such formal declarations are necessary to assist with the process of seeking assistance from the state government and other sources, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.