Ag Appreciation banquet set next week

Posted 1/18/17 (Wed)

A banquet open to all McIntosh county livestock and crop producers, as well as agricultural businesses, is scheduled for next week.

It will be held Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the American Legion Hall in Ashley. The American Legion Auxilary ladies will prepare and serve a meal of knepfla and sausage.

A pre-session, featuring North Dakota State University economist David Ripplinger starts at 4 p.m. Ripplinger will go over the basics of crop marketing, as well as alternative marketing strategies.

Banquet registration and social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with the meal served at 6:30 p.m.

Following the meal, Ripplinger will speak about how world events impact our local economy and why we should take notice.

Please call the McIntosh County Extension Office at 701-288-5180 by Jan. 19 to pre-register for the pre-session or for the banquet session.