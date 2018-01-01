Young & Breidenbach Named NHS Co-Valdictorians

Posted 4/30/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

The 2018-2019 school year is quickly coming to an end, with the Napoleon High School commencement exercises to take place on Sunday, May 19 at 2:00 p.m. at the school gymnasium.

Twenty-three seniors will graduate from NHS, with Alexa Young and Kassie Breidenbach as co-valedictorians.

Students graduating with honors include: Abby Christofferson, Markenna Feist, McKenna Johnson, Tyler Long, Emily Moser, Megan Regner, Veronica Schwartzenberger, Hailey Sperle, Olivia Svanes and Nathan Weigel.

Rounding out the class of 2019 are: AJ Doll, Andrew Miller, Cassandra Thompson, Clarissa Buechler, Ethan Kleppe, Isaac Gross, Jamison Fettig, Jesse Gross, Kayla Zimmerman, Kylee Moser and Levi Lang.

Napoleon High School English teacher, Josh Fornelli was chosen to. . .

