Year In Review

Posted 1/08/19 (Tue)

As the page turned on another calendar year it is once again time to take a look back at events and news which made headlines in the Napoleon Homestead over the course of 2018.

- March-

The Napoleon Care Center, a provider of long-term care services, received the 2018 Pinnacle Quality Insight’s Customer Experience Award. Qualifying for the award in the areas of overall satisfaction, nursing care, dining service, quality of food, cleanliness, laundry service, communication from facility, response to problems, dignity and respect, recommend to others, admission process, safety and security and combined average.

Due to a heavy snow forecast to cover much of the state starting on March 5, students at Napoleon Public School had the day off.

Jada Schwartzenberger qualified for the state K of C Free Throw contest in the 10-year-old division where she made 20-25 attempts.

The Imperials finished second in District 6 boys’ basketball action, losing to Strasburg-Zeeland 53-56.

The Napoleon Royal Force Wrestling club hosted 270 youth, 37 locals, at their tournament held in Napoleon.

Since students at Napoleon Public School reached their reading goal in February, principal Cindy Weigel and Supt. Rich Bjerklie dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters.

Jared Reis, a senior at the University of Mary wrestling team placed. . .

