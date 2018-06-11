WWI Vets To Be Remembered

Posted 11/06/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

World War I began in 1914 and ended four years later, in October 1918.

This year marks the centennial of the end of WWI, where more than 120,000 Americans died and over 1,400 of those were from across North Dakota.

This Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11 in Napoleon and all over the country and state, sirens will sound and church bells will ring at 11:00 a.m. to commemorate all WWI veterans.

Veterans who lost their lives in WWI and who were from Logan County include:. . .

