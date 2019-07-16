Wishek Hospital And Clinics To Change Name To South Central Health

Posted 7/30/19 (Tue)

The Wishek Hospital and Clinics board of directors has voted to change the organization’s official operating title to “South Central Health.” The vote took place at the board’s July 16, 2019 meeting.

Adopting the new name will not change the name of the individual medical facilities. Wishek Hospital, for example, will continue with its current name as will the clinics in Wishek, Napoleon, Kulm and Gackle. However, South Central Health will be the umbrella for all medical facilities that are part of the regional health care system.

“By adopting a name that encompasses our region of the state, rather than focusing solely on. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition