All School Reunion & Alumni Day Events This Weekend

Posted 7/30/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Napoleon, Kintyre and Burnstad alumni will gather for the 49th annual alumni reunion this Saturday, August 3. The event is open to anyone who has graduated, attended, taught, coached, held an administrative position at any of the three schools, as well as guests.

The gathering kicks off Friday, August 2 with a street dance hosted by the Napoleon FFA Alumni. October Road will be performing from 9:00 to 1:00 a.m. on Main Street.

A number of activities and events will take place on Saturday, starting with open golf. A craft/vendor show will be featured in The Downtowner banquet room from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Several kids’ games, a cake walk, a dunking booth, pedal tractor pull, face painting and more will kick off at 10 a.m. on Main Avenue and go through 1 p.m.

Other activities throughout the day include: corn hole (bean bag) tourney; quilt auction (at the Golden Age Hall); free watermelon on Main Ave.; coffee and alumni tours of the Napoleon Public School from 1:30-3:30; alumni and parishioners mass at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church at 4:00 p.m.; no host alumni social at the Napoleon American Legion Hall at 5, while the all school reunion banquet gets underway at 6, followed by a dance with music by the Josh Wangler Band. There will also be indoor sidewalk sales along Main Avenue businesses throughout the day and the Logan County Historical Society Museum will be open from 1-4 on Saturday and Sunday.

“As the Alumni Chairman and a volunteer of the community, I hope we get a good group of alumni that want to come back to their hometown and they can enjoy the weekend from the street dance on Friday to the Community Day on Saturday and the banquet that night,” said President Jody Horner.

Current officers of the Association are:. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition