Winners Of Shop Local Campaign

Posted 12/26/17 (Tue)

The Napoleon Business Association (NBA) Shop Local promotion came to an end last Fri., Dec. 22.

The three winners will all receive NBA gift certificates. 1. Kristie Moch - $150, 2. Lorraine Reis - $100 and 3. Kathy Feist - $50.

The promotion, which started on Fri., Nov. 24 was intended to try to create local shoppers to shop in Napoleon. And if customers spent at least $50 at three different NBA member businesses their completed entry card was entered into the contest for a chance to win one of the three NBA prizes.

This is the second year that the program was used to promote shopping in Napoleon.

NBA President Nick Schauer said. . .

