What Do You Serve 1,475 People?

Posted 10/31/17 (Tue)

By Ann Knecht

The 58th Annual Buffalo Supper in Streeter served 1,350 pounds of slow-cooked buffalo roasts, 900 pounds of creamy mashed potatoes with homemade gravy, 108 pounds of cranberries in a homemade cranberry relish; and used 400 pounds of onions for marinated onions and in the vegetable soup. The menu also included homemade coleslaw and pumpkin bars for dessert.

Doug Wittmier, buffalo supper committee president, Streeter American Legion Commander and ND 4th District Commander; Elsie Goldsmith, committee member and coordinator of the slow-cooked meat for her 28th year; and Brian Spitzer, committee member and treasurer worked with Glenna Spitzer, general chair, as she oversaw the event in her 29th year. Streeter Lions President Alan Ruff and Streeter American Legion Auxiliary President DeLight Fercho participated in the planning, with support from local groups and businesses for the supper.

The Streeter buffalo supper committee organized the. . .

