Wentz Family Recognized For Over 50 Years Of Tracking Weather

Posted 11/27/18 (Tue)

A presentation and potluck lunch was celebrated at the National Weather Office in Bismarck in honor of Bruce Wentz of Napoleon and several other volunteers from around the state.

There are well over 10,000 volunteers like Bruce across the United States who volunteer their time and report daily weather information from their homes or businesses. This information, consisting of daily maximum and minimum temperatures, rainfall, snow fall and snow depths, are vital to the National Weather Service.

This important data is used for defining area climate, improving forecast models, and critical decision making to name a few.

Bruce has been measuring. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition