Wedding Dress Worn 3 Generations

Posted 11/21/17 (Tue)

In 1947 Esther Mertz went shopping for a wedding dress at the S & L store in Jamestown. The basement of the store had a bridal shop where she found a satin with lace panel dress of her dreams. It had a price tag of $100 - very expensive! Her parents, Reinhold and Frieda Mertz discussed it and finally her father said yes they would buy it. Esther was the oldest in the family and the first one getting married. Esther shared that she helped her dad make hay and that he acknowledged that he was willing to pay that amount because of her hard work.

Esther married Reinhold Opp on November 27, 1947 in Streeter. A Thanksgiving type meal was served, and a wedding dance was enjoyed by those who could attend. The previous day blizzard made some roads impassable.

Thirty-nine years later when daughter, Pamelyn Opp was. . .

