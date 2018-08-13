Water Testing & 2019 Budget Discussion

Posted 8/13/18 (Mon)

By Jessica Wald

Police Chief Troy Nogosek informed the Napoleon City Council of a water test result from a lodging unit in town, which has standing water in the basement. During the regular meeting Monday, August 6, when all council members were present including: Mayor Todd Moos, Rod Kleppe, Debbie Sperle, Dawn Foster, Shawn Moch, Jon Starkey and Shawn Moch.

Nogosek said the tests for diesel range organics was found in the water. “It’s not much, but still is in it,” he noted. He also said the state health department said the DRO is an acceptable rate level, where the water can be drained into the street.

Nogosek said other tests were not run for other chemicals, so he doesn’t know if the water has anything else that the runoff could damage wildlife in the lake or animals or people in town. After back and forth discussion, Foster suggested the council not worry about water in basements and let the owners figure out a solution. The council said city employee Roger Kristiansen should get a sample of the water and test for other chemicals. If the test is clean, the water is fine to go into the street, but either way, it’s up to the home owners to get the water cleaned up.

In other business the council discussed a request to extend the deadline for the demolition of the Clark and Theresa Roth house, which was previously condemned. The council discussed what can and cannot be taken to the Napoleon landfill and approved the extension, if Roth’s pay the dump fee. The council noted no tar paper or anything with asbestos is allowed at the dump. Foster abstained from the vote, as she has a conflict of interest.

The council discussed and approved the 2019 preliminary budget, which . . .

