Water Rates Will Rise

Posted 12/12/17 (Tue)

By Terry Schwartzenberger

Members of the Napoleon City Council went on record effective Jan. 1, 2018 that the fee for water service will be increased by $7 per quarter for both residential and commercial users. Another rate increase approved was raising the fee for a dumpster to $75/week and $125/month for those requesting a temporary dumpster. Mayor Todd Moos and all council members, Rod Kleppe, Debbie Sperle, Dawn Foster, Shawn Moch, Jon Starkey and Ron Kerzman were on hand for the Dec. 4 meeting.

In other business and after a request for a PACE Interest buy down grant last month was denied, the Napoleon City Council revisited the issue at their regular monthly meeting on Mon., Dec. 4 and agreed to participate in the interest buy down process via a loan and not as a grant.

Caleb Ketterling, representing the White Maid Bar and Restaurant in Napoleon, was requesting $39,948 as part of an interest buy down process with a loan through the Bank of North Dakota.

Last month, after the council denied the grant request, as per the recommendation of the Napoleon City Sales Tax Committee, Mayor Todd Moos then appointed a committee of. . .

