Posted 2/27/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

One Napoleon senior recently competed in the National Horse Judging Contest in Denver, CO. Teresa Wald, daughter of Pius and Wanda Wald, Napoleon, is part of a hippology 4-H group, who won the state horse judging contest last spring and landed a position to compete at nationals in January of this year. “Practice, practice, practice,” is what Wald said helped the team make it to the high level.

During practice Wald said, the team watches videos of horses, practices giving reasons and terminology for judging and also went to a live horse judging practice at NDSU in Fargo.

The team of four girls and one coach judged in 10 different classes during the national competition, where overall they placed 7th out of 12 teams. “I thought we did really well, especially against the good competition,” added Wald.

She said one memorable moment from nationals was being able to judge a purebred Arabian gelding horse, which she had never before seen in person.

One of the most challenging parts of the contest was. . .

