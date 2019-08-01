Wald Heads To Nationals

Posted 1/08/19 (Tue)

Submitted by Coach Erin Benshoof

Teresa Wald of Napoleon will head to the National Western Round Up in Denver, CO January 11th-13th to compete in the 4-H Horse Public Speaking Contest.

Teresa is a member of the Kidder County Horse Program and will represent the state of North Dakota at the competition.

In April, Teresa took first place at the State Competition with her speech on how to purchase a horse. This will be Teresa’s 3rd trip to Nationals. This accomplished young lady also competed in the National Horse Judging Competition and National Hippology Competition.