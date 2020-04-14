Volunteers Donate Face Masks

By Ann Knecht

A mask creates a barrier between you and the world to protect from getting close to someone. How you wear the mask matters. Today we are being encouraged to wear face masks in public to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. We all have something at home we can use to make a mask, a bandana or handkerchief, piece of fabric, scarf or a towel. A tightly woven fabric of 100% cotton is a good start.

How about a piece of T-shirt fabric? By using the stretchy fabric with a light-weight iron-on interfacing, the fabric can be used. With the right fabric and sewing techniques, you can start to sew a mask. Making a mask isn’t as useful as wearing one that fits correctly. Homemade masks should actually seal to your face as you move back and forth or bend over, eliminating the possibility of droplets from getting in.

Even the best mask won’t catch everything, so make sure you have clean hands before touching a mask and then only touch the straps of the mask to keep the rest clean. Once the mask is on, no more touching it! When it’s time to remove the mask, train yourself to touch only the straps, you could have viral particles on the outside of your mask. Put the mask inside a Ziplock bag or small Tupperware container until the dirty mask can be washed in the washing machine.

Making a homemade mask is easier with a sewing machine. It is a fun craft that can be made quickly and it feels good to donate and share with those who need the mask. The more I make the faster it goes, especially after previewing patterns and sewing techniques gleaned from the internet and sewing friends.

“When we bought fabric, who thought it would be used for a face mask?” quoted from Sandy Schlegel of Hazelton. A life-long seam- stress who enjoys making doll clothes has switched temporarily to making face masks for family, nursing homes, and friends including shoppers at her local grocery store. She has stopped counting after completing and donating over 800 masks. The masks have traveled to Steele and Napoleon and as far as Idaho, Montana and Arizona.

The face masks made by Sandy are of 100% cotton fabric with a flannel cotton on the inside and elastic for around the ears for use by the general public, Hazelton school lunch staff and the Napoleon Care Center, thanks to a generous donation of elastic from NCC Sandy has kept the sewing machine humming.

The first recorded cloth face mask was used during an 1897 operation in Paris. Masks are used to protect against infectious diseases to protect patients and healthcare workers. During the 1918 flu pandemic studies were made of nurses wearing face protection to protect from tuberculosis. By the 1960’s surgical masks and nonwoven fabric masks were developed to replace cloth masks. These masks were designed to be discarded after each use.

In April 2020 the public was. . .

