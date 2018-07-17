Variance Approved By Commissioners

Posted 7/17/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A petition for variance was approved during the Logan County Commissioners meeting last Wednesday, July 11. With no one present to contest the variance, all commissioners were present including Chairman Dean Entzminger, Blanche Schumacher and John Wald, who all gave their approval.

Commissioners discussed the petition for variance submitted by Arlynn Becker to construct a 50’x100’ machine storage shed. Auditor Brenda Fischer reported receiving no letters of opposition, but Commissioner Schumacher said she did receive one phone call about concerns on snow build up in the area. Arlynn’s wife, Beth, who was at the meeting, said they will make sure snow doesn’t build up, as they help plow the roads. Commissioners approved the permit for Becker.

A couple land owners attended the meeting to request 35th Ave SE be worked on and raised. Commissioners told Ardell Ivanov and Duane Weigel they will look into the request.

Commissioners approved a request from. . .

