Posted 3/07/17 (Tue)

Bill Davis, USDA Rural Development Acting State Director, announced that two North Dakota electric cooperatives will receive loans to help continue to deliver safe, reliable and affordable electricity to rural residents and businesses.

“Electric cooperatives power our communities and promote economic development,” said Davis. “This investment will help the co-ops increase capacity to meet the demand for services and support new technology to modernize their operations.”

A portion of the loans, which total $80 million, will help implement Smart Grid technology to help the utilities better manage their power needs and supply. It includes metering, substation automation, computer applications, two-way communications, geospatial information systems and other improvements.

Here is a summary of the North Dakota loans.

KEM Electric Cooperative (Linton, ND) – $12 million to build or improve 130 miles of line and make. . .

