Two Teachers Non-Renewed Due To Budget Cuts

Posted 4/09/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Two Napoleon Public School teachers were non-renewed during two special meetings last Tuesday, April 2. All board members were in attendance including President Allan Weigel, Chuck Wald, Crystal Johnson, Jeff Schneider and Nick Breidenbach, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie.

The first meeting was to discuss social studies teacher, Connor Hill’s position. The board asked Hill if he would like an open or closed hearing, where Hill requested an open hearing. The request was then taken to vote by the board, but died due to lack of a second and the board unanimously voted to go into executive session.

The board went into executive session to contemplate a non-renewal due to lack of enrollment and lack of funds. The board, along with Hill and witnesses were the only ones allowed into the executive session.

After the meeting was re-opened the board gave an overview of the discussion from the executive session. It was noted the board found reason in accordance to. . .

