Truck Repair Shop Opens In Napoleon

Posted 10/22/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Napoleon’s newest business is now open and specializing in servicing semi-trucks and trailers. Owner, Scott Kraft opened Highway 34 Repair on Monday, October 7. The business is located at 3110 ND 34, which is located in the south end of the NAPA Auto parts building just on the north edge of Napoleon.

Kraft grew up in Strasburg and graduated from Strasburg High School in 2005. He said he chose the mechanics field, as he has always been around it growing up on a farm and helping his brothers fix vehicles when they entered demolition derbies. “It comes natural to me, I guess,” he said.

Kraft has 11 years of semi-truck dealership experience, including working at. . .

