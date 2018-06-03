Trap Shoot League Is Almost A Go

Posted 3/06/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Napoleon High School is possibly adding another sport to the roster; trap shoot league for grades 7-12. Volunteer Coach Paul Hamers said after a parent approached him last year about interest in the program, he looked into how to get the school into competition.

Hamers said at least five students, who have completed the hunter safety course, are needed to have a competing team with the North Dakota State High School Clay Target League. Ten students have shown interest and two are fully signed up for the sport, with registrations due March 15 and competition beginning in April.

He also explained the competition is virtual, as teams shoot a clay target with shotguns at a gun range then upload their scores online. Hamers estimated there will be 40 teams total in the state this year, in hopes of Napoleon being. . .

