Tom Aberle Is Turning 100

Posted 3/31/20 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

It was the year 1920 a loaf of bread was 7 cents, a dozen eggs were 34 cents, a gallon of milk ran for 35 cents, a Model T car was less than $300 and the U.S. was led by President Woodrow Wilson.

On April 7, 1920, on a farm about 9 miles southwest of Napoleon, Tom Aberle was born to Joseph and Clara (Schumacher) Aberle. Next Tuesday, the oldest resident in Napoleon, Tom, who resides in the Napoleon Care Center, will turn 100 years young.

“I never really thought about it [turning 100],” said Aberle. “I remember thinking ‘if I make it to 80, I’ll be satisfied. Then, 90 went by and I never thought about it.”

Tom is one of eleven siblings, while three, including a set of twins died before or at birth.

While growing up on the farm, Tom said he went to a farm school about 3/4 of a mile from their house. He went to school through the 8th grade and then helped out on the farm or someone else’s farm. His family attended the St. Anthony Catholic Church, which was about three miles away from their farm.

When he turned 17, Aberle joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, cutting down trees, building dams, building roads and trails, where he worked in Bottineau and then Custer, SD.

Later he was drafted to the U.S. Army from 1942-1945, when he was sent to Texas for training. He was then sent to Louisiana, California, New York, New Jersey and then also sent overseas to England, France, Germany and Czechoslovakia until the end of WWII, when he was able to return home.

At the beginning of 1944, Tom married Edna Rudolph and they were married for 40 years before she passed away. The couple had four children: Gary, Sharon, Diane and Wayne.

After the war Tom found work. . . .

