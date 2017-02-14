Titan Machinery To Close In Kintyre

Posted 2/14/17 (Tue)

The Kintyre Titan Machinery Inc. store is one of 15 stores in a network of agriculture and construction equipment dealers in the region slated to close the end of March.

The announcement came Thurs., Feb. 9 and it is part of a dealership restructuring.

In addition to the Kintyre store, the list includes stores in Redwood Falls and Thief River Falls in Minnesota and Arthur, Kulm and Mayville in North Dakota.

The Kintyre store manager, Kevin Wolf said his store had 7 employees. Wolf plans to work. . .

