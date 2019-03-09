Threshing Bee & Antique Show Sept. 7 & 8 In Braddock

Posted 9/03/19 (Tue)

Steam tractors, threshing machines, printing presses and other antique machines will be operating Sat. and Sun., Sept. 7 and 8, 2019, at the South Central Threshing Association’s Threshing Bee & Antique Show at Braddock. Braddock is 45 miles southeast of Bismarck, and the grounds are located at 5855 16th Ave., S.E., just north of the town.

For the first time, the show will feature construction equipment with demonstrations. Featured on the show button is a Parsons 250 Trenchliner donated by Oscar “Swede” Carlson of Java, S.D. Anyone with a piece of antique construction equipment is encouraged to participate.

“We have changes, improvements and more antique machinery every year, so we encourage everyone to come to Braddock for the fun, history and overall good time,” Association President Tracy Moch of Braddock said.

Moch said some of the additions to the show this year are. . .

