The Sky’s The Limit

Posted 12/28/18 (Fri)

By Jessica Wald

As the unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, becomes more popular, more locals are taking interest in the technological gadget. For some, drones are a fun hobby, while others have used drones for commercial use.

“I love flying [planes] but this is a cheaper way to do it,” said Shane Weigel, Napoleon, of his interest in drones.

The device is maneuvered by a controller, which is connected to a cell phone. “It’s like a video game without the game,” said Weigel.

Charles Weigel, Napoleon, who also has a drone and has an interest in flying, said drones are just “flying computers.”

They can take pictures and videos, send GPS points of where it is flying, senses when it has low battery and lands so it doesn’t crash, plus the devices can have sensors which help halt the drone if it gets too close to hitting something.

The device does come with a set of rules however, as they are supposed to be registered with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration). Shane said some rules and safety precautions include how drones cannot be flown higher than 400 feet above ground, they must be kept in the line of sight while flying and they are not supposed to be flown over people.

“There are some no-fly zones, like hospitals and airports,” noted Charles.

Isaac Gross, senior at NHS, also has a drone. “I think they are cool; they are an advanced technological device. I’m interested in that,” he said. Gross also has interest in flying planes someday and is enrolled in an aviation class in school, but, “Drones are user friendly and can be flown by anyone,” he said.

The flying device can have. . .

