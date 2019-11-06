Thankful For Quick Response

Posted 6/11/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Last Monday evening, June 3, Rebecca Mattern, along with her son Keaton (9) and twins Axel and Quinley (3), all of Napoleon, were fishing in the same spot they had a few times throughout the week. It was about one and one half miles west of Napoleon along Highway 34, near a box culvert, around 85 feet wide, connecting the drainage from West Lake to North Lake. Rebecca’s husband Brandon had just arrived and joined the family in fishing.

Quinley had something in her eye so Brandon took a look at it, then turned for a second to grab something from a tackle box. “He heard a splash, screamed for me and Quinley was already in the culvert. We couldn’t see her and the current was pretty strong,” recalled Rebecca. She was frantically screaming for Quinley, but also for Keaton to call 911. He went to look for her phone,. . .

