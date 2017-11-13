Thank A Veteran Event Held At Napoleon Public School

Posted 11/13/17 (Mon)

By Ann Knecht

In honor and remembrance of veterans, a project with the Napoleon Public School, the American Legion and Auxiliary was planned and the program was held on Thursday, November 9th at the school.

The students made banners (grades 2, 5 and 6), coloring pages (preschool, kindergarten and grade 1), and cards for veterans (grades 3-4) that have been displayed at the school, Napoleon Care Center, Napoleon Floral Shop and Del’s Super Valu. Some of the displays were featured at the Veterans Day supper and program November 11th at the American Legion Hall.

The fifth grade class and teacher, Jennifer Piatz participated in preparing a timeline of stars representing the states as they joined the United States of America. Librarian, Andrea Leier assisted with a display table featuring books of North Dakota and the American Flag.

The National Anthem was presented by a girls ensemble from the school music program, followed by the audience joining in the Pledge to the Flag.

eronica Schwartzenberger, Student Council President, welcomed everyone, recognized the veterans including guest Tom Aberle a World War II veteran from the Napoleon Care Center, American Legion and Auxiliary members.

Eighth grade students with Mrs. Kris Thompson and Mrs. Renee Fornelli participated in. . .

