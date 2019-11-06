Tensions Rise Within City Council

Posted 6/11/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Napoleon City Council members were presented with an option to possibly consider consolidating with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services during the regular council meeting last Monday, June 3.

All council members were present including Mayor Todd Moos, Dawn Foster, Rod Kleppe, Debbie Sperle, Laura Henry, Shawn Moch and Jon Starkey.

Council member Laura Henry presented the idea to the council along with figures showing how much the city could save if they teamed up with the sheriff’s department.

After the council checked into the figures, it was declared the savings and other numbers were not correct. Heated discussion followed and was had amongst the council members and a few suggested another committee should be formed to look into further numbers/savings if an agreement can be reached with the county.

It was also mentioned how city ordinances would be handled differently if there was not a city police department. Napoleon City Police Chief Troy Nogosek was in attendance and noted, “It is a slap in the face that you’re even considering this.”

Some council members said they were still interested in receiving the correct numbers the city would save by joining the county law enforcement, while others decided it isn’t fair to Nogosek to move forward if they are happy with policing the way it is. After heated back and forth conversation between the council, along with Nogosek, the council voted to continue with the current city police arrangement and not combine with the county for law enforcement services for the city of Napoleon. Council members Kleppe, Starkey and Moch were in favor of keeping the city police as is, while Henry and Foster voted against, wanting to research the numbers further. Sperle abstained due to conflict of interest with family possibly working with the county force.

In other business Council member Henry asked the council if the city would like to hold a city-wide cleanup day (Boulevard Day) again, like in years past. She said residents showed interest in an online questionnaire. As the city hasn’t had a city cleanup day in a few years, some of the council members suggested to move further and see if any school groups would volunteer to help. They said a day could be set for this fall, as people may want to clean out before the winter months.

On the other hand, a few council members were very strongly against hosting another Boulevard Day. They said. . .

