Teachers & Board Reach Contract Agreement

Posted 7/23/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A special committee meeting was held between the Napoleon School Board negotiations committee and the Napoleon Education Association last Monday, July 15 to discuss the report and recommendations from the Education Fact Finding Commission which resulted from the hearing of impasse between the two entities.

The original impasse hearing date was June 27 because the board of education and the NEA could not resolve 15 issues for the master contract. During the recent meeting, the school board negotiations committee gave their feedback and what they would be willing to do for each item. After each impasse item was discussed, the NEA members were able to take the recommendations to caucus and come back to the board with their suggestions.

School Board committee members Nick Breidenbach and Crystal Johnson, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie were present, while the NEA reps were Brian Schneider and Kriss McCleary.

The following items were presented at the fact finding impasse hearing:

Extracurricular driving:

The NEA’s final offer was to compensate teachers/coaches/advisors who transport students in a school vehicle when there are less than six students.

The Board’s position was no additional pay for such driving.

The Commission recommended no change since teachers/coaches/advisors already are compensated.

Approved: both parties agreed upon no additional compensation.

Add masters plus 16 lane

The NEA’s final offer was to add a Masters + 16 Lane to the Master Agreement.

The Board’s final offer was for no change to the number of lanes in the Master Agreement.

The Commission recommended that the Masters plus 24 lane heading in the salary schedule be removed and replaced with the heading Masters plus 16.

Approved: both parties agreed with the recommendation.

Extended season

The NEA proposed head coaches and assistant coaches be compensated for their season that extends beyond the point of automatic qualifications.

The Board’s position is this did not affect enough staff to place in the agreement.

The Commission recommends a committee be formed to evaluate the extracurricular program and pay schedule each year. The committee should be represented by an administrator, principal, athletic/activities director and three NEA members. Committee recommendations will be submitted to the School Board for their consideration.

Approved: both parties agreed that two. . .

