Surprise Party Held For Retiring NPS Business Manager

Posted 11/27/17 (Mon)

After 36½ years of employment with the Napoleon Public School, Business Manager Sue Sorgatz has retired.

Last Tues., Nov. 21 the Napoleon Public School staff, administration and the student body attended a surprise open house party to honor Sorgatz for her years of service to the school district.

Special surprise guests at the party were Sue’s daughter and family, Lisa and Matt Kolstee and Emily and Hannah of Oklee, MN and Sue’s husband, Dave Sorgatz.

Mrs. Sorgatz was presented an. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition