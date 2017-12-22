Support Your Community, Shop Local

Posted 11/21/17 (Tue)

The second annual Napoleon Business Association (NBA) ‘Shop Local Campaign’ will start on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.

The ‘Shop Local Campaign’ is intended to urge folks to shop in Napoleon during this holiday season. And, if they do they will have a chance to win up to $300.

How the campaign works is participating NBA businesses will have the “Support Your Community - Shop Local” cards. Customers will need to spend at least $50 at three different Napoleon businesses from now until December 22, 2017. As they do, each business will write their business name along with initials on the card. Once the three spots on the card are filled, the cards can be dropped off at Stock Growers Bank, Nita’s Attic or the Napoleon Homestead.

NBA President Nick Schauer is urging people to shop local, “. . .

