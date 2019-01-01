Summer Projects Approved For School

Posted 5/21/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A few projects for the school were approved to be done during the summer during a Napoleon School Board meeting last Monday, May 13. Board members present included President Allan Weigel, Crystal Johnson, Nick Breidenbach and Chuck Wald, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie, HS Principal Les Dale and Elementary Principal Cindy Weigel, while board member Jeff Schneider was absent.

The board agreed to install lockers in the elementary for $29,500 from SP & E Inc. out of Bismarck. They also approved to begin work on the front entrance remodel project with three different steps at: $3,669 (create a hole in wall/cement); $13,160 (doors); $2,670 (wiring).

The board also approved the 2019-2020 school calendar, with the start date to be Tuesday, August 20, while the last day of school will be Thursday, May 14 and graduation taking place Sunday, May 17.

The board moved into executive session to discuss topics with the non-renewal of Renee Fornelli and pending litigation. After about 45 minutes the board reconvened into the regular meeting and offered no discussion on the executive session.

Two resignations were received and approved, including. . .

