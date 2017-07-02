Student Nurse Of The Year

The University of Mary chapter of the Nursing Student Association (NSA) has recognized Napoleon native Kali Schwartzenberger as the Student Nurse of the Year (SNOY) for this school year. The SNOY contest is to recognize an outstanding nursing student, to stimulate interest in the NSA, to promote communication between schools and students across North Dakota, and to stimulate public interest and awareness of nursing student activities.

Ms. Schwartzenberger said, “This is an absolute. . .

