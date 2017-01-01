Streeter Fire Protection District Receives Grain Bin Rescue Unit

Posted 2/27/18 (Tue)

The Streeter Fire Protection District was recently awarded a grain bin rescue unit courtesy of AgCountry Farm Credit Services. They received training on the unit on Thursday, December 7.

More than 30 individuals attended the training, which was put on by Outstate Data Inc., the manufacturer of the rescue unit. The unit will be used by both the Streeter and Gackle Fire Departments.

AgCountry started its Grain Bin Rescue Program in 2017 to help support rural communities and promote farm safety, and through the program donates a number of grain bin rescue units to area fire departments. Six were given away in the spring, with another six given away in December.

Included in the rescue equipment is. . .

