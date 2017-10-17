Stockmen’s Association Re-elects Zenker As President

North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) members tapped Gackle rancher, Warren Zenker for a second term as the organization’s president at the 88th Annual Convention & Trade Show, “Boots on the Ground,” in Fargo, in September.

The 24-year NDSA member and his wife, Linda manage a 400-head cow-calf herd, a 2,000-head permitted feedlot and farm alongside their son, Brooks and their nephews. Zenkers’ daughter, Jordan Becker and her husband, David live in nearby Napoleon.

In his remarks during the opening session, Zenker reminisced about the challenging year that North Dakota cattle producers faced - ranging from a cold, snowy winter debuting with a couple feet of snow to one of the worst droughts in state history. “[In times like these,] it would be easy. . .

