Step Stone Rosary Project Complete

Posted 5/26/17 (Fri)

By Jessica Wald

Recently, the past parishioners of the St. Boniface Catholic Church gathered to create a step stone rosary at the St. Boniface Cemetery, about 11 miles southwest of Napoleon. The project was spearheaded after seeing a similar idea, which was done in Rolette.

St. Philip Neri Catholic Church pastor, Father Neil Pfeifer said the past parishioners, “Wanted to enhance the place of dignity.” He said a group of about a dozen volunteers of the cemetery board and others worked to bury stones in the shape of a rosary, including the cross and beads. “It’s impressive,” added Father Pfeifer. He noted the group also repainted the statue of Mary.

As the cemetery board wanted the new step stone project blessed, Pfeifer suggested an evening of fellowship and prayer be held on St. Boniface Feast Day. A celebration is planned for Monday, June 5 at the St. Boniface Cemetery at 5:15 p.m. There will be a blessing of the new step stone rosary and praying of the rosary. There will be supper, beverages, socializing and a bon fire (weather permitting). There are also activities for kids planned, along with buggy rides to visit animals at a nearby farm.

One volunteer,. . .

