State Qualifier

Posted 3/06/18 (Tue)

Jada Schwartzenberger, Napoleon, qualified for the State Knights of Columbus Free Throw contest by claiming a region title on Sat., March 2 in Bismarck.

Schwartzenberger competed in the 10-year-old division and made 20-25 to advance to state competition, tentatively set for Sat., March 24 in Bismarck.