Stand Off Ends In Man Surrendering

Posted 3/19/19 (Tue)

Residents on the east side of Napoleon awoke to heavy police presence and streets being blocked off early Saturday morning, March 16.

Around 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning a 911 call was received from a man’s girlfriend who said she was talking to her boyfriend in the early morning hours when he expressed thoughts of suicide.

Logan County Sheriff Andrew Bartholomaus said when law enforcement officers and EMS responded to the man’s home at 408 5th Street East in Napoleon, they were greeted by an individual who had barricaded himself inside the home and he also threatened the officers with a gun by saying he would shoot whoever came towards the house, which is located just north of the Napoleon Care Center/Assisted Living facility.

With the threat of guns present, NCC went on lockdown not allowing anyone to enter or leave the facility.

Through social media and contacts by law enforcement, Napoleon residents were urged to stay inside and allow law enforcement the needed space to do their job. It was also believed from officials that there was not a direct threat to any of the city’s residents.

Bartholomaus said they were in contact with the individual via cell phone and attempted to talk him out of the house. After being unable to make any progress a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to assist with the situation. He said in the meantime law enforcement acquired a search as well as an arrest warrant.

Law enforcement officers from. . .

