Staffing Changes Being Made

Posted 3/26/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Two teacher contracts were approved for non-renewal during a special Napoleon School Board meeting last Monday, March 18. All board members were present, including President Allan Weigel, Jeff Schneider, Crystal Johnson, Chuck Wald and Nick Breidenbach, along with Superintendent Rich Bjerklie, Elementary Principal Cindy Weigel and High School Principal Les Dale.

The board met in a special session to discuss options for the financial future of the school district, as the budget was presented at a previous meeting and a deficit of about $70,000 was estimated for the current school year and about $183,000 for. . .

