Springs Work In Full Bloom

Posted 4/25/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

One area farmer was able to get some of his crop in the ground just in time. Just a few days before .65 inches of rain was dumped on the Napoleon area, Tommy Gross began to prepare the drill for the planting season. “My plan was to get the drill ready, then I got very antsy and couldn’t wait.

Now, I’m glad because of the rain and upcoming weather,” he stated.

Gross said he started planting wheat Thursday, April 13 and within a few days had planted 1,100 acres. He noted about 1% of the field didn’t seem ready, with water spots. He also said the days were pretty windy, with a lot of dust and sand blowing around.

Tommy said they have begun to fertilize also, which is a little earlier than normal because the ground was covered with so much snow and wasn’t frozen as hard during the winter. On the flip side, he noted the weeds have continued to grow and didn’t die over the winter, also because of the insulated snow layers. “The weeds kept thriving for the winter and were green when snow was removed,” he said.

As for the upcoming spring planting duties, Tommy hopes they go well and timely, with good soil conditions and less wind when spraying. Ideally, he said the next four weeks could be dry and then wet after that.

Gross plans to. . .

Read Entire Story in Print or in On-Line Edition