Spray Plane Pilot Survives Crash

Posted 9/25/18 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

A crop spraying plane crashed into a pasture in rural Logan County, 17 miles southwest of Napoleon, last Friday, Sept. 21. Miraculously, by the wreckage remains, the pilot escaped the crash with non-life threatening injuries.

The plane, owned by Mattern Spray Service of Napoleon and operated by employee Chris Mueller, 38, of Hillsboro, was being used to spray a pasture near the Marty and Maggie Leier farmstead when the plane struck the top of a couple power line poles. The right wing of the plane fell off and the pilot lost control and crashed in a nearby pasture.

After dispersing a path of wreckage for nearly a quarter mile, the plane came to a stop about 20 feet from a water-filled slough.

Land owner, Marty Leier was watching the plane as it was spraying, then drove away, around a tree row and when he came in sight of the plane again, it had crashed and was at a stop. “I came around the corner and my heart just about stopped,” he said. “It couldn’t have been but 20 seconds from when the plane crashed until I was there.” Leier said he helped Mueller to the pickup and called 911. “He’s a lucky man,” Leier said as he glanced at the plane.

Mueller was air lifted by Sanford AirMed and taken to a Bismarck hospital.

Logan County Sheriff Andrew Bartholmaus, who was one who responded to the crash said, “The emergency response time was very quick.” Emergency personnel were waiting for the start of the NHS homecoming parade at 1:00 p.m. when the emergency call was fielded. Bartholmaus went on to say, “I’m glad the incident turned out the way it did, because the outcome could have been much different.

According to a social media post by Katie Mueller, the pilot’s wife, she said Chris was life-flighted from the scene as a precaution and transferred to Sanford in Bismarck. She then said he had surgery Saturday on his right ankle, knee and hand. “He is. . .

