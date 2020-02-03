South Central Health Named To Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals

Posted 3/02/20 (Mon)

Twelve North Dakota Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) were named 2020 Top 100 CAHs by The Chartis Center for Rural Health (CCRH) for overall excellence in rural healthcare. Among those on the list is South Central Health (Wishek Community Hospital, with clinics in Napoleon, Gackle, Wishek and Kulm).

The announcement was made at the National Rural Health Association’s (NRHA) annual Rural Health Policy Institute held recently in Washington, D.C.

Ohers on the list included: CHI Carrington Health Center, CHI Lisbon Health, CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake, First Care Health Center Park River, Jacobson Memorial Hospital Care Center Elgin, Jamestown Regional Medical Center, Linton Hospital, Sanford Medical Center Mayville, St. Andrews Health Center Bottineau, Towner County Medical Center Cando and West River Regional Medical Center Hettinger made the list of Top 100 CAHs in the U.S.

