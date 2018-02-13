So Far Not Much Interest In County And City Elections

Posted 2/13/18 (Tue)

With filing deadlines for county and city elections just under two months away, both the Logan County Auditor Brenda Fischer and Napoleon City Auditor Lee Kleppe have not seen much interest as of yet for any of the positions.

Interested persons seeking public office have until Mon., April 9 at 4:00 p.m. to file the necessary paper work with the respective auditors to have their name placed on the ballot.

As of late last week Logan County Auditor Brenda Fischer reported Jody Kristiansen, Napoleon, as filing the necessary paper for the County Treasurer position (held by Cynthia L. Doll). She also reported that the Napoleon Homestead has also filed to have the newspaper name on the ballot as the official county paper (held by Napoleon Homestead).

Other county offices which will be voted upon include:. . .

