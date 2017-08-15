Small Grain Harvest Stalled Due To Rain

Posted 8/15/17 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Although Logan County was considered to be in severe and extreme drought conditions, as of August 1, many farmers were in the midst of the 2017 small grain harvest.

Bob Weigel of Kintyre said he and his sons, Devin (freshman at BSC and Drew NPS senior) began combining wheat the last week of July and were able to finish about 80% before rain showers scattered the area a week later. “It’s [harvest] been pretty decent. We’ve received the right rains at the right time. We’re in a little pocket here,” he explained of his rural Kintyre/Napoleon location west of Napoleon. Weigel said the “pocket” received more rain than others in nearby areas.

Weigel said the lighter ground seemed to be dryer and the yields were down, but he was receiving anywhere from 20-45 bushels/acre, with proteins as high as 17+ and an average weight. “We’ve been fortunate to get some rain,” he added.

Weigel estimates corn and soybeans will. . .

