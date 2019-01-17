Six Attend March For Life

Posted 1/29/19 (Tue)

By Jessica Wald

Six girls from Napoleon were part of more than 200,000 who marched in Washington, D.C. for the 46th annual March For Life event on January 17, 2019.

The Napoleon group from the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church (Alexa Young, Kelsie Breidenbach, Brooklyn Fettig, Janae Weigel, Isabella Bitz and Kylie Breidenbach) went with a group of 25 from the Fargo Diocese. The group stayed at a monastery in D.C. and were able to tour different sites such as the Capitol building, several churches and basilicas, along with museums such as the Holocaust Museum and the Bible Museum.

They said other places, such as the Smithsonian, certain monuments and closer views of the White House, were not an option due to the government shut down.

Some of the girls decided to attend the March for Life event because they felt called to fight for something they believe in, while others went because previous siblings had gone or they were urged by parent(s). But, by the end of the event, all were in consensus they would suggest others to go, as it was an “eye-opening, life-altering and very educational” event. “It was so worth it. To fight for something I believe in and be a part of history,” said sophomore Janae Weigel.

